Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

