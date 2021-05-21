McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

MCFE stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,495. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

