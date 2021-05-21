McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.85.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

