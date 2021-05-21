MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit