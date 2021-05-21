MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

