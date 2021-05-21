MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10,620.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.