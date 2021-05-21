MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 28,100 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 80.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 32.0% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

