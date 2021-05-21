MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,154,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

