MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 26.0% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 394,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,128,000 after buying an additional 81,395 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 306.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.