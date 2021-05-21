MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after buying an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

