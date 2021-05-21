MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.57 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

