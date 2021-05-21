MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $257.57 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

