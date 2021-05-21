MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $155.53 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

