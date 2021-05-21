MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.18 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

