Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $374.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.23 and its 200-day moving average is $343.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

