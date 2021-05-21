Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $923,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

