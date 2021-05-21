Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,142 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 118,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,864,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period.

URTH opened at $124.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $125.89.

