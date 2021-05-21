Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MBIN opened at $43.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

