Mesa Royalty Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0261 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 80.7% over the last three years.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.05. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.