Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

