MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0145

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and $2.11 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,732,511,354 coins and its circulating supply is 2,563,199,146 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

