Metro (B4B3) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metro (ETR: B4B3) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.90 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Metro was given a new €7.70 ($9.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.80 ($12.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. Metro AG has a 52 week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

