MGM Growth Properties (MGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/10/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/3/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/27/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/21/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

3/22/2021 – MGM Growth Properties is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 1,182,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

