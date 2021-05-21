MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $899,795.56

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $899,795.56 and approximately $189.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00038573 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 188.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 412,825,953 coins and its circulating supply is 135,524,025 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.