Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 1,975 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIBN opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

