Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives GBX 422.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 486.50 ($6.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 442.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

