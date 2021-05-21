Mondi (LON:MNDI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,948.13 ($25.45).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,923.50 ($25.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,352 ($17.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,938.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,808.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

In related news, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

