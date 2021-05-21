Monetha (MTH) Price Down 41.6% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $697,377.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.62 or 0.01021603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00098941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.47 or 0.09177974 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

