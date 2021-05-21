Moneytoken (IMT) Hits One Day Volume of $30,357.00

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Moneytoken has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Moneytoken has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $30,357.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneytoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.61 or 0.00930469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00094634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Moneytoken Profile

Moneytoken (IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 coins. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

