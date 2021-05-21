Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Down to $65.98

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.98, but opened at $63.15. Monro shares last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Monro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period.
About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
