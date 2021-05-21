Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Down to $65.98

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.98, but opened at $63.15. Monro shares last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Monro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

