Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,986. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $380,000.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

