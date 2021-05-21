Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.89 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.14 million.

NYSE:MEG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 88,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,065. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.87.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,537 shares of company stock worth $12,850,884. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

