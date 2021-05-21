More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0774 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. More Coin has a market cap of $154,863.41 and $3,331.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00956577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00095571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.29 or 0.08393887 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

