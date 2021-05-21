Morgan Stanley Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $62.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE NTR opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 352.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $62.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

