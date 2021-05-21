Morgan Stanley Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $33.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SUM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE SUM opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

