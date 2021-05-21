Morgan Stanley Increases Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $118.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.17.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $73.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.76.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
