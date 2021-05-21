Morgan Stanley Increases Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $118.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $73.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $17,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 206,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.