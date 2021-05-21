Morgan Stanley Increases Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $22.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.
PAHC stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
