Morgan Stanley Increases Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $22.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

PAHC stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

