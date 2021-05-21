Morgan Stanley Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of Target stock opened at $221.79 on Tuesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $222.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

