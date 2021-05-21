Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$32.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.24. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$26.22 and a 52 week high of C$34.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

