Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Lifted by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 6.2% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Mplx worth $128,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

