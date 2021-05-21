M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $454.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.