M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BIV stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

