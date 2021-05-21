M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,697 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 94,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

