M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

