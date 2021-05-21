M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,910 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

