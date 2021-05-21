Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

