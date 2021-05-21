Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $226,123.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00370626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00198438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004225 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00835591 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

