Name Changing Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.16 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00996205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.25 or 0.08232344 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

