Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 388,989 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

