National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit