National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $102.13 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

